One of the most surprising turns of this coronavirus crisis has been restaurants turning into neighborhood bodegas, selling groceries, meal kits and a menu of ready-to-eat foods. Now, many of them are adding prepped, almost-ready-to-eat foods, like hamburger patties or marinated chicken, that are meant to be cooked at home.

Dai Due, 2406 Manor Road, has added a number of items to its online store that chef/owner Jesse Griffiths says will increase your life skill set in the kitchen. The latest is a tamal kit ($36) that includes Barton Springs Mill corn masa, chicken in salsa verde, chicken stock, corn husks, salt and baking powder to make 36 tamales.

Dai Due’s menu also includes a buttermilk biscuit kit ($10) with instructions to help you learn Griffiths’ technique for making them. He’s also selling broil-at-home gnocchi with wild boar and veal bolognese ($48).

Customers can’t order ahead of time, so you’ll have to place and pick up orders on the same day, but the selection is strong, including homemade condiments, including house-made oyster sauce and beet ketchup, dried beans, olive oil, flour, honey pecan granola, coffee, breakfast sausage and brined chicken drumsticks. You can also order a produce box ($20) or merch, such as Springdale Handmade and Wild Boar Man soap or a Dai Due snapback cap.

Other restaurants are also getting into this cook-you-own meal kit idea. Cover 3 is selling a steak dinner kit ($99) with filet mignon for four, baked potatoes, corn, garlic butter and sour cream and a ribeye steak taco dinner ($78) with ribeyes, a honey-chipotle glaze, cotija cheese, peppers, pico and tortillas.

Easy Tiger and Sour Duck Market are both selling sourdough starters and flour so you can start baking your own bread, and Easy Tiger is selling a grill kit ($35) with baguettes, kraut, mustard and a choice of bratwurst, kielbasa and Cajun chicken sausages.