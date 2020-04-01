Don’t expect to see Girl Scouts trailing the neighborhood with cookies in tow anytime soon -- but you can still get your fix.

Girl Scouts announced late last week that their cookies will be available for online order and home delivery.

https://twitter.com/girlscouts/status/1243554882189230080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwsbt.com%2Fnews%2Foffbeat%2Fyou-can-have-girl-scout-cookies-delivered-straight-to-your-door-during-pandemic

The organization also announced a new campaign, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, where customers can order cookies to be sent to those on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

The organization is also creating self-guided lessons and activities available for free online, to help children continue learning while self-isolating at home.

Customers can enter their zip code on their website to see which location you will be receiving your cookies from.