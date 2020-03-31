Wheatsville Food Co-op announced on Tuesday that it is boosting employees’ wages by $2 an hour and that the store will retroactively honor this raise back to March 16.

The 44-year-old food co-op, the oldest in Texas, said that all employees at both locations, except for senior management, will get the raise going back to the day the store first changed its hours of operation.

The two stores, 3101 Guadalupe St. and 4001 S. Lamar Blvd., are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and the store opens an hour early on Tuesday and Thursday for seniors and high-risk shoppers.

Wheatsville is no longer allowing customers to use their own grocery bags or containers for bulk foods, and sanitizing the store every hour to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. The grocery’s popular $5 dinner on Thursday is available via Grab and Go, and you can order for home delivery through Instacart.

