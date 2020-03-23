Grocery store employees are working overtime, and it’s nearly impossible to schedule a curbside or delivery from Austin’s major supermarkets and stores. Local community-supported agriculture programs are full, and one of the biggest local food delivery companies, Farmhouse Delivery, is also not taking on new customers.

Although many supermarkets are hiring extra staff and food delivery companies are scrambling to expand capacity, there are things that shoppers can do, both to help grocery store employees keep up and to buy food and supplies that they need without venturing into already crowded stores.

Last week, H-E-B offered tips on how to shop in a way that helps the employees who are working to keep up with restocking shelves and ring up customers as quickly and safely as possible.

• When you pull a product off the shelf, pull the next item forward.

• Bag your own groceries.

• Throw away trash in your cart.

• Return your car to the front of the store, not the corrals in the parking lot.

• Be kind and shop for your neighbors, if you can.

Here are a few other ideas to get what you need while lessening demand on the hardest-hit stores:

• Consider shopping at other food stores besides the big supermarkets, such as international grocery stores and Mexican meat markets, dollar stores, Big Lots, Walgreens and CVS. Austin also has dozens of small markets that are still open, selling everything from pantry staples to fresh meat. They include: Quality Seafood, Longhorn Meat Market, Johnny G’s Butcher Block, Stuffed Cajun Meat Market, Dai Due, Salt and Time, Antonelli’s Cheese Shop, Thom’s Market, Royal Blue Grocery and Con Olio.

• The demand for curbside and delivery has been so high that it’s nearly impossible to schedule a time from the big retailers, such as H-E-B, Walmart, Target and Whole Foods. To help lessen that demand, you can place orders ahead of time from online companies, including Imperfect Produce, Thrive Market, Heritage Foods, Butcher Box and Boxed.

• Most Austin-area community-supported agriculture programs (CSAs) are full and not taking on more customers (Farmhouse Delivery is also not taking on new customers at this time), but SnackShare, Loconomy, 44 Farms and Rosso & Flynn are examples of Central Texas companies that sell local meat, dairy and produce and are still taking on new customers for delivery.

• Restaurants including Epicerie and a yoga studio called Alive and Well are offering grocery boxes that cost about $100 and include produce, dairy, meats and even toilet paper. Following those companies on social media is the best way to find out about their availability and ordering options.