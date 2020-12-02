It is this time of year for those who can remember and for those who still watch that great hour of television as the children and sometimes the family gather around the TV to watch that wonderful story: "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

My favorite scene in the story is when Charlie Brown is left to select a Christmas tree for the school program. He picks the scrawniest tree ever, yet he in his own way, he decorates the tree, which becomes a thing of beauty.

He then begins his soliloquy from the book of Isaiah, "For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, the everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace."

For many, this passage is seen as Isaiah prophesying of the coming Christ, a time of joy and acclamation. However, when we take time and look at the birth of the Christ Child in the book of Luke, what we discover is the one thing magical about the season surrounding his birth was the birth itself. As the magi looked upon him, they marveled, and all nature along with the angels acclaimed him as Christ, the Lord.

The writer Matthew shares the turbulent times of that season. It was the time of census, the reason for travel for Joseph and Mary. Upon their arrival in Bethlehem, because of the crowd, all of the hotels were booked.

The Christ Child was born in a stable, not by choice but by design. King Herod who heard about his impending birth was lying in wait to kill him, and when he could not find him, he had every male child 2 years old and younger murdered. There was great weeping and mourning. It was not a good season, even in the midst of the miraculous.

It is the season of Advent, that time when we gather with family and friends to celebrate the birth of the Christ Child, a season of joy and jubilation. Yet in the year 2020, we find that in this season we are in the midst of turbulence. As we enter this season of gathering for celebration, we cannot gather.

Covid-19 is rampant throughout this world and our inability to gather in this season, this year, is not a choice, it is by design. There are long lines of people gathering to secure food because of vast lay-offs and business closures. A presidential election in these United States has just ended, a new president elected, and we are anything but united. There is division, chaos and strife. Still we prepare to celebrate as Christians, the birth of the Christ Child.

How do we celebrate the miraculous in these turbulent times? Yes, we will put up the Christmas tree, and many are putting it up early to find some sense of relief. Perhaps there will be for those who are able, excessive buying in an attempt to "feel better" and experience a hint of joy. And I’m sure that a bit of libation will tickle the tongue.

Nevertheless, I would invite us to consider the words of Paul when he writes, "Everyone was filled with awe, and many wonders and miraculous signs were done by the apostles. All believers were together and had everything in common ... they gave to anyone as he/she had need."

In our remembering, let us not forget those who are a part of the forever family of God, those who are lined up waiting to secure food and in this Advent season. Let us not forget to share with those who are hurting and needing to experience the presence of Christ that will reassure the hope within.

Let us remembering the words of Jesus, "Here are my mother and my brothers and my sisters...," celebrate from a distance via Zoom and other social media/technology, the love of Christ, extending love to all, bringing joy in the midst of turbulence.

Let us in the midst of turbulence make this a Christmas to remember.

The Rev. Don Brewington is the chaplain at Huston-Tillotson University. Doing Good Together is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.