On Jan. 12, Kyla Stamps woke up with a stabbing pain on her left side and left shoulder. She was in a cold sweat.

"It felt like I was having a heart attack," she says. She’s only 17, and she’s in good physical shape as a rodeo team roping champion.

She can rope a calf in 2.3 seconds. She also barrel races and does breakaway roping and regular calf roping. She was No. 1 in the United States in 2018 in all-girl team roping and the 2019 rookie of the year in team roping for the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

Her mom, Paula, thought that Sunday morning that it was an asthma flare-up or a gas bubble, but Kyla insisted that they see a doctor right away. Paula Stamps was convinced the staff at the urgent care center near where they live in Harwood by Luling would tell them it’s asthma and send them home.

That’s not what it was.

Kyla was hooked up to an EKG and told she needed to go right away to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin. The staff at the urgent care center thought there might be a blockage somewhere, but they weren’t sure.

"It was a big shock," Paula Stamps says.

They drove the hour and 20 minutes to Dell Children’s, where Kyla was again hooked up to an EKG. Then she had a CAT scan.

By then, her dad had arrived along with her grandparents, her high school principal and her pastor.

Doctors at Dell Children’s found that Kyla had a pulmonary embolism in both lungs, and part of her lower left lung had died because of the blockage from the clots. Clots had spread up her leg as well.

They moved Kyla from the emergency room to the intensive care unit because, as Paula Stamps remembers being told, if one of the clots went to the wrong place, Kyla might die.

"Kyla looked fine, honestly," says Dr. Alicia Chang, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist who treated Kyla when she arrived. "It was her mom that was just a mess."

"I had a full-blown panic attack," Paula Stamps says. A nurse brought her wet towels and put them on her forehead and told her that she had to breathe.

The family was right back in the same place where they had been 10 years before, when younger daughter Kenzie, now 12, was hospitalized after having a rash that spread over her whole body. After multiple emergency room visits previously, doctors at Dell Children’s were able to diagnose Kenzie with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, which causes the body to overreact to medication. It’s like the body is burning itself up from the inside out, Paula Stamps says. They flushed out the medication causing the reaction and gave Kenzie comfort measures until she could go home and heal.

It was a bit like déjà vu for this family: a daughter in agony with something that shouldn’t be happening to an otherwise healthy kid.

Kyla had had ankle and knee surgery on Dec. 13 to remove an extra bone that was rubbing on the bones in her leg. The same kind of extra bone already had been removed in her other leg.

Her leg being immobilized for so long plus a medication she was taking for an irregular menstrual cycle caused blood clots to form in her leg underneath the cast.

Those blood clots, which they could find in her leg by cutting off the cast and doing an ultrasound, had migrated up to her lungs.

Chang says when she met Paula Stamps, "she was beating herself up about, ‘Could I have seen this sooner?’"

"I was totally blaming myself," Paula Stamps says.

Chang is reassuring and says that nobody thinks about blood clots in kids unless you’re in the medical profession.

"Blood clots in kids are especially rare," she says, but doctors do see them in kids who are hospitalized and immobile.

Paula Stamps remembers that a risk of blood clots was mentioned in the paperwork she signed about the leg surgery, but she didn’t think about it then.

They attributed any pain Kyla might have had in her leg the week before to her being released to a walking cast and being back at school that January and getting from class to class in a cast.

"I definitely missed the cues," Paula Stamps says.

The classic signs of blood clots are pain, redness or swelling in a leg or arm. Leaving them untreated means they could travel from the leg or arm and expand into the lungs, as Kyla’s clots did.

Doctors started Kyla on medication to break up the clots and did thrombectomies to remove some of the clots.

"Her case was pretty severe," Chang says. "... In my experience, it’s one of the bigger blood clots I’ve seen in somebody. It just propagated up her leg."

Kyla was in the hospital for about a week and then returned a couple of times when they had concerns. They’ve stayed on the lookout for worsening swelling, pain or shortness of breath. One time it actually was asthma, Chang says, but given how extensive her clots were, it was the right decision to have it checked out.

"When my kids say anything like, ‘I feel weird,’ I take it pretty seriously," Paula Stamps says.

"If we sneeze wrong," Kyla says.

"I'm a helicopter mom; I don't care," Paula Stamps says.

She shouldn’t be at risk for more clots, Chang says, but if she does find herself injured for a long period of time or she takes a long plane ride or car ride, she should get up as much as possible.

Kyla continued to take medication to control the clots for six months. It put her at a risk for bleeding, which meant no riding horses.

It was hard for Kyla. Before she was sick, she roped four to five hours a day. "That’s our life," Paula Stamps says.

Chang weighed the risks versus the quality of life for Kyla. A few months in, she allowed Kyla to touch a horse, then to ride but not trot or jump, and certainly not rope anything.

By the end of July, all the clots were gone. "It’s amazing," Paula Stamps says. "I cried a lot with Dr. Chang."

When Kyla was cleared to rope again, she had to work her way back up to doing what she had done before.

It has taken Kyla a lot of physical therapy and home exercises to get her used to breathing with less lung capacity.

"I feel really good," she says. "I still get shortness of breath, but I’m back to rodeoing and competing."

The good thing about her downtime: She was able to concentrate on school because she couldn’t compete. She finished high school a year early and got a rodeo scholarship at Wharton County Junior College.

She’s now studying nursing because of her experience at Dell Children’s. "The nurses were there every part of the day; they always made my day so much happier."