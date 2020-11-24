Austin’s largest independent bookstore, BookPeople, turned 50 years old this month. That’s a lot of stories sold and stories told. We’d like to hear yours.

Well, y’all. Today’s the day… it’s officially OUR 50TH BIRTHDAY!!!!!!! It’s been quite the year. Nothing has gone as planned, but we’re still breaking out the bubbly and eating some cookies because damn it, we made it 50 YEARS. pic.twitter.com/a9YPvG6KcA

— BookPeople (@BookPeople) November 11, 2020

Are you a longtime customer of BookPeople? A former employee? An author who’s appeared for a signing, or who was happy to see their book on the shelf at Sixth and Lamar? A fan who was stoked to meet one of the famous names who have stopped by over the decades? Maybe an original patron from back when it was called Grok Books and located near the University of Texas? We’d like to hear your favorite story about Austin’s hallowed home for literature. Happy, wistful, weird — you name it.

Email your tale, no longer than 200 words, to features@statesman.com. We’ll consider our favorites for inclusion in an upcoming article.

