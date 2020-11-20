The Four Seasons Hotel’s Teddy Bear Tea will be happening this year, sort of.

Austin families look forward to the annual holiday event when kids bring their a new teddy bear with them to donate to another child and have afternoon tea, usually with a reading of "’Twas the Night Before Christmas" and a visit from Santa.

This year, guests can sign up for tea and Santa will deliver it to their car. Each Tea To Go package comes with four assorted tea sandwiches per person including kid-friendly choices; pastries such as holiday cookies and scones; a variety of teas and a hot chocolate and marshmallows kit; a copy of "’Twas the Night Before Christmas," and a chance to get early access into reservations to a 2021 Teddy Bear Tea.

Packages can be picked up between noon and 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Each tea is $55 per adult and $45 per child. You can add a bottle of sparkling wine for $25.

Reservations begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 by calling 512-478-4500.

One tradition is unchanged: Each guest is asked to bring an unwrapped teddy bear to give to children’s charities in Austin.