A few years ago, I participated in a sweat lodge ceremony led by a Lakota Sioux holy man. As we entered the sweat lodge, we said,"Mitakuye Oyasin," which means "All My Relations," reminding us to pray for the wellbeing of everyone, all the animals and the Earth itself.

We sat, sweating, cramped together in a circle in the dirt around red-hot rocks and felt the vast web of connection with the Earth and with each other. We sang songs and chants inviting our ancestors, honoring the four directions, the fire and all the elements. It was an ancient ritual that honors the community of all life.

Each year, we celebrate Thanksgiving at our house as a time of gratitude for our blessings and each other: our family, our friends, our tribe. Before we eat, we gather in a circle, pause to recognize how much we appreciate and love each other and remember those who are missing from the circle this year. After we enjoy the feast, we make another circleand sing songs together. Every year the circle widens with new friends, new family members.

This year will be different, of course, because we care for each other, and we want to protect each other from contagion and harm.A smaller circle, outdoors, wearing masks, safely apart from each other.

The pandemic has become our teacher. It doesn’t observe the fiction of nationality or borders. We are learning how to be there for each other even when we can't be together. We are learning a deeper appreciation for simple pleasures we took for granted, like live music or a cup of coffee with a friend. We are learning about the invisible world wide web of humanity and life.

We are learning to take care of ourselves by taking care of each other. Technology eases the distance between us and our circle widens effortlessly to include friends from all over the globe.

This radical message that we are all connected and need to care for each other is part of every faith tradition. The major religions of the world teach this message: recognize our common humanity and treat others with kindness, compassion and love. We are all related.

It is increasingly tempting to leave those who disagree with us outside the circle. The intensity of this division and anger is difficult to witness. Misguided and ignorant people promote hatred and fear for their own power and profit. Everyone is suffering from the effects of centuries of racial injustice and embedded racism. We need to call out and eradicate patterns of behavior and belief systems passed down from generation to generation, systems perpetuating power and advantage for a dominant caste and economic and social disadvantage for others.

How do we counter those who sow hatred, promote violence and distort facts in order to perpetuate injustice and inequity?

Hating the haters doesn’t help. "Hatred does not cease by hatred but by love alone will heal," said Buddha.

Martin Luther King Jr. reminds us that hatred is poison for those who carry it as well, "stick to love . . . hate is too great a burden to bear."

Can we widen the circle instead?

Albert Einstein said: "A human being is part of the whole, called by us the Universe,a part limited in time and space.He expresses himself, his thoughts and feelings as something separate from the rest — a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness.This delusion is akind of prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires andaffection for a few persons near us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison bywidening our circle of concern to embrace all living creaturesand the whole of nature for its beauty."

Einstein’s words call out our false view of separation. We are part of one system and our survival depends upon seeing this clearly. We need to stand courageously for truth, work tirelessly for justice and welcome everyone into the circle — all at the same time. By widening our circle of love and concern,we become part of an essential re-union, with all our relations.

Janet Gilmore teaches meditation and Buddhism for the Austin Dharmata Sangha. Doing Good Together is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.