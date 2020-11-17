Second Street District’s holiday windows will return. Every year, St. Edward’s University students compete in the Holiday Window Walk. This year the windows will be in place by Nov. 27, and you can vote on your favorites through the Second Street District Facebook page Dec. 1-16. At stake are $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 scholarships.

This year Luxe Apothetique, Sneaker Politics, CRÚ, Austin Rocks, Bonobos and OrangeTheory Fitness will all have decorated windows.

If you’re looking for holiday windows, stop by Hearth & Soul, which worked with Flatfork Studio to create an Antarctica wonderland that provides a penguin Advent calendar. The store window at 2727 Exposition Blvd. features 25 penguins and an iceberg. Each day of Advent the store will offer a different giveaway.