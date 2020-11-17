Our typical Austin tree lightings and Santa visits are looking a little different this year.

Domain Northside is offering a 27-foot lighted animated Christmas tree as well as holiday light displays throughout the property. The animated tree light show begins Nov. 27 and noon to 9 p.m. that day and Saturdays, 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The display starts every hour on the hour.

In addition, Domain Northside is offering a walk-through photo experience in spots throughout the property where you can take selfies.

You also can drop off a letter to Santa in the mailbox at his Santa House (near Restoration Hardware). For every letter dropped of, Domain Northside will donate $1 to the local nonprofit Safe Alliance, which helps survivors of abuse.

Every Saturday at 6 p.m. in December, Domain Northside is turning the top of the green garage into a drive-in movie theater. It’s $25 a car andbenefits Austin Pets Alive! and Statesman Season for Caring program.

The schedule is "Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch" Dec. 5, "A Christmas Story" Dec. 12, "Elf" Dec. 19, and "Abdominable" Dec. 26.

Find more information and tickets domainnorthside.com/events.