The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center will be hosting its annual holiday lights display Luminations this year.

The grounds will be filled with luminarias and other lights along the trails from 6-9 p.m. nightly Nov. 27 to Jan. 3. The Wildflower Center is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

This year, Luminations will include a one-way wheelchair accessible path through the Texas Arboretum, lighting among some of the structures in Fortlandia, audio and visual art installations from Collide Arts, an open-air illuminated tunnel and glowing moon-ring swings.

The Wildflower Center will limit the amount of people on the grounds at one time and have timed-entry tickets. Guests must wear face coverings at all times and keep 6 feet apart from other guests not in their group. The center will also provide hand santizing stations, and all snacks in the cafe will be grab and go.

To get tickets, go to wildflower.org/luminations. Tickets are free to kids 4 and younger, $10 for kids ages 5-17 and $18 for everyone else. The Wildflower Center is at 4801 La Crosse Ave.