An annual Austin tradition around the holidays, Blue Genie Art Bazaar celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The 2020 iteration starts Friday, but with several shopping options geared toward coronavirus pandemic safety.

Part of the safety plan: offering two additional weeks of shopping time than usual. The bazaar will be open until Dec. 24. Also, Blue Genie has beefed up its digital services, including an online store that launched earlier this year.

Some options the bazaar’s offering:

• Shoppers can make reservations online for "no wait" entry; walk-ins are allowed, but capacity limits might mean a wait.

• Online orders can be picked up at the bazaar or shipped anywhere in the U.S.

• This year, there’s a personal shopper program. Customers can fill out a request form detailing what they’re looking for (with 7 days of advance notice to complete the order).

• Blue Genie says the staff will set up a "virtual shopping experience" for groups.

"Blue Genie Art Bazaar has been a fixture of Austin’s holiday season for the past two decades," said Blue Genie co-owner Dana Younger in a statement. "The pandemic has challenged us to redesign methods of shopping, but we’re excited to still be able to offer unique, artist-made gifts without sacrificing the experience. And now, with our new online store, we’re able to make those gifts available all year round."

Blue Genie Art Bazaar’s physical location is 6100 Airport Blvd. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting Nov. 13, except on Christmas Eve, when it will close at 6 p.m. Go to bluegenieartbazaar.shop to browse items online.

