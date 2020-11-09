Santa is coming to places around Austin, but Santa will look a little different this year. Santa might be wearing a mask or a face shield or both, and in many spots will be behind an acrylic barrier.

During this time of the coronavirus pandemic, with cases on the rise following Halloween, local doctors are not recommending visits to see Jolly Ol’ St. Nick this year. Instead they are recommending things like writing Santa a letter or calling a Santa hot line instead.

You can have a live Zoom call with Santa, because after all this is 2020 and we Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, at createholidaymagic.com. Create Holiday magic also offers story times with Santa and a way for you to get your photo taken with Santa without Santa even being there. (Insert Santa background here).

Free Conference Call has a Santa hot line for you to leave a message (and it will even text you back the recording of your child’s call): 1-605-313-4000. Go to freeconferencecall.com/santa-hotline to find a Santa in another country, too.

You can email Santa at emailsanta.com, and there’s a Santa Claus web cam on that site. Sometimes Santa and Mrs. Claus are even dancing.

PackagefromSanta.com has an app where you can get Santa to write your child a personalized letter or you can have Santa call your child. MessagesFromSanta.com allows Santa to call your child and your child to call Santa through an app.

You also can get letters from Santa at SantaSentMeALetter.com, santaclaushouse.com and SantasOfficialNorthPoleMail.com.

The U.S. Postal Service also sends Santa letters. Here’s how you do that:

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to Santa Claus, North Pole.

You then write a personalized response to that letter and sign it "From Santa."

Put both letters into an envelope addressed to the child and that child’s address. The return address should say, "Santa, North Pole." Don’t forget your first-class stamp on that envelope.

Then put everything into a larger envelope, with postage and mail it to: North Pole Postmark Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Dr., Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.

Send everything by Dec. 7.

Don’t forget about creating other Santa/holiday magic such as bringing out the Elf on the Shelf, leaving treats for Santa inside and for the reindeer outside, using an Advent calendar to count down, or whatever your own family traditions are.

There still will be places that do have a Santa you can visit in person, and you’ll have to weigh those risks. Just know that no one should be sitting on Santa’s lap this year. Why? Because you don’t want to get Santa sick. After all, Santa’s age and weight make him have a higher risk factor for being sicker from the disease.

If you do go see Santa, health guidelines recommend that everyone is wearing a mask and standing 6 feet apart. "It doesn’t make for great pictures, but it is 2020," says Dr. Renee Higgerson, medical director for pediatric critical care at St. David’s Children’s Hospital. "It will be a reminder of what this Christmas is like."

Once you see Santa, wash everyone’s hands before going to the next activity.

Here are some of the places where we know Santa is going to be this year and what kinds of safety procedures they have in place:

Cabela’s in Buda and Bass Pro Shops in Round Rock: Santa is in his Wonderland now through Dec. 24. Go to either cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland or basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland to reserve your spot. Santa, all his helpers and all his visitors will have their temperatures taken, and be required to wear a facial coverings based on local guidelines. Santa’s helpers will be wearing masks, but Santa might only be wearing a face shield. Santa will have a "Magic Santa Shield" (an acrylic barrier) between Santa and families, and in between each visitor, the surfaces are cleaned and sanitized. Families line up 6 feet apart. Anyone who visits gets a free 4-inch-by-6-inch photo as well as a digital greeting card.

Santa will be at Barton Creek Mall Nov 27-Dec. 24; Lakeline Mall Nov. 20-Dec. 24 and the Domain, Nov. 27-Dec. 24. Reservations are required and found at simon.com, then search by your mall of choice. Santa and all his helpers are wearing masks and are temperature screened. Face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and up. Physical barriers will be up (like that acrylic shield between you and Santa) and families will keep 6 feet of social distance between family groups. Visits are free but there are photo packages to be purchased.

At Hill Country Galleria, Santa will be in his Wonderland Nov. 27-Dec. 24. Book an appointment at whereisanta.com. Only one family is allowed inside at a time. Everyone else will wait outside. Everyone must be wearing a mask, and Santa will be wearing a mask and a face shield. No one can touch Santa, including pets. They will sanitize the area daily but not in between visits. There will be handsantizing stations. You also can leave letters for Santa in the mailbox for him to review later. Visits are free, but there are photo packages to be purchased.

Know of another place where Santa might be arriving, following COVID-19 guidleines? Let us know, nvillalpando@statesman.com.