About 200 adult patients in Austin have been part of the Pfizer Inc. coronavirus vaccine that has been showing positive results.

On Monday Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla announced that the Phase 3 study, which has enrolled about 45,000 people in the United States has shown initial results that it is 90 percent effective.

Among those study participants, half of which received the vaccine in two doses, half of which received two doses of a placebo, 94 participants tested positive for COVID-19. When an independent monitoring committee looked at those cases and who had received the vaccine versus who had received the placebo, they found an above 90 percent efficacy rate by seven days after the second dose was given.

Pfizer is still compiling safety data and expects to have that data the third week of November. Then it is expected to go to the FDA to apply for emergency use authorization.

This is a two-year long study, and the next key data point is getting to 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which will help even better pinpoint the vaccine’s efficacy.

Pfizer estimates it can produce 50 million vaccine doses this year and 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

In Austin Austin Regional Clinic’s clinical research center has been one of 90 sites around the U.S. doing the study and is now expanding its study to include teens ages 12 to 17.

The study participants in both the adult and teen studies do not know whether they have received the placebo or vaccine, but if the vaccine is shown to be effective and approved by the FDA, the participants who received the placebo would then get the vaccine.

The participants are logging all of their symptoms, even if they are not related to the coronovirus to help researchers look for a pattern of side effects.

"We report everything," said Dr. Gretchen Crook, the principal investigator for ARC Clinical Research. "Whether we think it’s related or not."

To enroll in the Pfizer study through ARC, you can call 512-225-5931 or go to ARCclinicalresearch.com.

In adults, Crook has been looking for "a realistic patient population," that mirrors the racial and ethnic minorities of the United States as well as people who are high risk by being older than 65 or being frontline workers.

In teens she is now looking for kids who have some level of exposure such as having parents who work outside of the home or by going to school or coming in contact with other people in some way.

One of the things that has been reassuring about this vaccine, Crook says, is that its general makeup is something that has been used in other vaccine research with similar diseases.

The idea of using messenger RNA in the vaccine was used in work to develop a vaccine for MERS, another coronavirus, which emerged in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Because MERS didn’t develop into the pandemic that COVID-19 has, the vaccine research didn’t go into production. This vaccine also taps into using genetic material, a technique that has been used in cancer treatments. Some of the other techniques of using mRNA and DNA for a vaccine have been used in veterinary medicine.

"It’s not like this research came out of nowhere," Crook says. "We knew right off the bat this would be the quickest way to a vaccine."