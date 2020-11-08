The University of Texas’ Dell Medical School is one of 20 sites around the world that is testing whether deep brain stimulation through electrical wires inserted into the brain can help people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Deep brain stimulation already has been used in people with epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.’s device already has been studied in 42 patients with Alzheimer’s. It’s now being studied in 210 people in the United States and Europe in this next stage. Dell Medical School is expecting to enroll about 10 people into the study, said Dr. Robert Buchanan, who is the lead investigator for Dell Medical School and the chief of neurosurgery at Seton Brain and Spine Institute.

Dell Medical School is looking for people 65 and older with mild Alzheimer’s symptoms. Participants don’t have to already have an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The researchers can screen to provide a diagnosis.

Patients who are interested in enrolling in the ADvance II study can visit mildalzheimersstudy.com or call 512-270-9039.

Dell Medical School is working with Ascension Seton to insert the devices and with UT Health Austin, the clinical practice of the medical school, to monitor the patients along with Dell Medical School.

The wires to the devices will all be placed near the fornix, which creates the pathway from where information comes into the brain and where it is stored. It is an area of the brain that is affected most by Alzheimer’s. The electrical stimulation is thought to help where that pathway might be slowed because of the death of neurons.

Because Alzheimer’s is a chronic, degenerative disease, Buchanan said, that’s "why we’re trying to catch a patient early in the course of the disease," to get the most potential benefit.

"We’re trying to make what’s good stronger, to reinforce those connections so they don’t die away," he says.

One-third of the people in the study will have the device turned on at a high frequency, one-third will have it set at a low frequency, and one-third will not have it turned on at all. The patients will not know which group they are in.

After about six months and after the initial results of the study, all the participants will have the device turned on at whichever frequency is deemed to work the best. The previous study only used high frequency settings. The participants will be studied for five years.

The study is a long one based on the FDA’s recommendation, but also because deep brain stimulation is known to take years before people with Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy get the most benefit.

Buchanan said he believes that treatment for Alzheimer’s will not be just one thing. It will be standard medication along with something like deep brain stimulation and genetically engineered medication.

"It will be a more sophisticated and personalized collection of treatments," Buchanan said. "It sounds expensive, which it will be, but if it works, it works."

Dell Medical School already has been doing research into Alzheimer’s disease through the Texas Alzheimer’s Research and Care Consortium, which it joined in 2017. It also became the first place in Texas to be able to do deep brain stimulation on people with epilepsy in 2019.