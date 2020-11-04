OK, here’s something to calm the nerves of this week — booze and cheese.

The Tatsu-Ya group (of Ramen Tatsu-ya, Kemuri Tatsu-ya, etc.) and Joto Sake are teaming up with Hyde Park dairy experts Antonelli’s Cheese Shop for a virtual sake and cheese tasting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

You’ll need to order online to get access to the virtual session and snag a cheese and sake pairings kit, which include three 4-ounce tasting bottles and three cheeses. The whole package runs $70.

Online orders run through Nov. 5. Go to tatsu-ya.com and find the tasting package listed under the Ramen Tatsu-Ya East Austin location. Space is limited, and you can pick up you kit between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. the day of the session.

