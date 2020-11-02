"Be the change you want to see in the world."

— Mahatma Gandhi

God of love, God of grace, God of mercy, thank you for this day. Thank you for life. Thank you for the sunrise, the sunset, the rain, the wind, the night and the day. Thank you for the love you share through friends, family and neighbors. Thank you for this breath of life.

This year, 2020, has changed our lives forever. We have been staying in our homes, wearing mask, washing our hands and doing what we can to protect ourselves and our community. We have witnessed great loss of lives and livelihoods. We have been stretched in areas we did not know we could bend or contort ourselves, just to survive.

We have seen in ourselves and those around us a humility and softening of the heart that we have never experienced before. The callous killing of George Floyd awakened a spirit within us that opened our eyes and ears to each other like never before. It was an awakening to the fragility of life, the realities that in our world some people, especially Black and brown people, do not have access to all the opportunities to live their best lives.

There is a new awareness that many Black and brown people are not able to live a prosperous life because of others’ feelings of pride, indifference or superiority. Seeing George Floyd’s murder in front of our eyes made us recognize that he was our neighbor. We are finally recognizing our neighbors; we can now hear them. That awareness has made many of us ready to act — to take the journey toward racial justice. We are ready to loudly object to the baton, the choke hold or the knee.

As we navigate our daily challenges, let us look through our lens with the spirit of love. Like any journey we take through life we have to prepare and equip ourselves for the passage ahead. This journey we are taking for racial justice is a journey of a lifetime. It requires sustenance. We need water to sustain our bodies, and we need love to sustain our spirit. This work of racial justice is spiritual work and can only be done through love.

Welcoming love, allowing love to flow through us, in all we think, do and say — revives the spirit and gives us strength to sustain ourselves. During difficult times, the love that grows in our hearts is the building blocks of empathy which lead to compassion, kindness and action.

Just as we listen to our body when we hunger or thirst, let us listen to our spirit when we are tired or discouraged. Then we should take the time to be quiet, rest, meditate, pray and build up and replenish our spirit to continue the work of love.

We can nourish our spirit by surrounding ourselves with what we love; this could be music, writing, singing, reading, physical exercise, being in the mountains or close to water. Maybe it’s also reaching out to others and spending time with them, enjoying the energy that comes with community and surrounding ourselves with what we love. It’s this love that will sustain us as we work every day to fight for racial justice. According to Cornel West, "Never forget justice is what love looks like in public."

The journey of racial justice will last a lifetime. As we start this journey at different points on the path, let us remember the wise words of Buddhist teacher Thich Nhat Hanh: "Understanding someone’s suffering is the best gift you can give another person. Understanding is love’s other name. If you don’t understand, you can’t love."

Let us exercise and strengthen our spirit of love by understanding the suffering of others.

Simone Talma Flowers serves as the executive director of Interfaith Action of Central Texas, bringing people together from all faiths and cultures. Doing Good Together is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.