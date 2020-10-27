If Austin Film Festival, currently running through Oct. 29, has you in the mood for local movie community fun, take a look at AGLIFF’s offerings for the rest of the year.

The film festival for LGBTQ cinema, which went virtual earlier this year, also programs monthly screenings, and they recently announced what’s on (virtual) tap as 2020 closes.

Next month, AGLIFF will team up with the Austin Jewish Film Festival to present "Shiva Baby" at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, followed by a live Q&A with director Emma Seligman. The event is open to the public ($12) and free for AGLIFF members.

And the festival will present "Queer Film Theory 101: Holiday Edition" at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, part of a recurring series that finds the LGTBQ threads in classic films. The event is open to the public ($12) and free for AGLIFF members.

This Thursday, by the way, will bring an AGLIFF members-only screening of HBO’s documentary "Transhood," filmed over the course of five years in Kansas City and following four transgender children.

For more information, go to agliff.org.