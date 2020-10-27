A cold front hit Austin this week, so don’t try to convince anyone you’re not feeling at least a little holiday spirit-y. One yuletide event to keep an eye out for: Zach Theatre recently announced "Pop! A Rockin’ Holiday Concert" will hit its stage Nov. 25-Jan. 3.

The hourlong show will feature performances of holiday classics from Kenny Williams, Roderick Sanford, Leslie McDonel and Chanel. Tickets are now on sale.

Unlike its fall outdoor concert series, this holiday event will happen indoors at the campus’ Topfer theater, though the theater promises socially distant seating, with empty seats and rows between groups, as well as reserved admission times. Only pre-ordered drinks will be available, and only for one row of seating. Masks will be required for guests, and Zach has a list of pandemic safety protocols on its website. In Texas, indoor fine arts performance halls are currently allowed to operate at 75% capacity with other health recommendations in place. Some health experts have cautioned against spending extended periods of time indoors in public spaces during the pandemic.

Ticket purchases also will include a link to stream the show online, for those who would rather watch at home. For more information, go to zachtheatre.org/pop.