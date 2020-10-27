Austin Design Week is coming in November, and, like many events, it will be virtual this year. The week, Nov. 7-13, showcases what’s happening in local design across different industries.

It’s free, but you have to register for each event. You can find the complete schedule with registration links here: austindesignweek.org/2020-schedule.

Some of the highlights include:

Design-A-Thon Kickoff and Mini-Pitch Competition: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Park Space: Reimaging Our Parks for Physical Distancing and Access for All: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9-13.

Designing a Field Hospital for COVID-19 Patients: 9 a.m. Nov. 9

Designing Equitable Communities: 2 p.m. Nov. 9

Antiracism Activation Kit: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10

Turning on a Dime: Pivoting Your Business to Empower Communities During Times of Crisis: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10

Art and Architecture: Embracing Artisans and Craftspeople to Design Memorable Experiences: Noon Nov. 10

Within 6 Feet: How a Reimagined Student Mentorship Program Allows Those Suffering from Alzheimer’s to Have a Space for Connection, Noon Nov. 10

Diversity in the Interior Design Industry, Stepping Into Your Power, Allyship and Representation, 1 p.m. Nov. 10

Designing for a Sustainable Future: A Circular Design Workshop, 3 p.m. Nov. 10

Austin’s Transit Moonshot: The Making of Project Connect: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10

People Helping People: Design’s Role in Elevating and Understanding Human Needs in Crisis Response: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1

From Parking Lots to Parks: A Catalyst of Transformation at Highland ACC: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11

Design Improve: Introduction to Industrial Design Process: 7 p.m. Nov. 11

Embracing Uncertainty: Using Strategic Foresight to Examine What’s Next: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12

Embrace Community through Cross-cultural Design: 4 p.m. Nov. 12

A Remote Prototype Workshop for COVID Future Experience Design: 10 a.m. Nov. 13

Reshaping the Face of Design: 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13

Where are the Black Graphic Designers?: 50 Years of History and Advocacy, 6 p.m. Nov. 13