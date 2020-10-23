It’s been nine years since Bentonville became an unexpected art hub in the middle of the Ozark Mountains.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened at the end of 2011 as a place to showcase Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s vast collection of American art, but it also quickly became a destination for art lovers who wanted to view some of the nation’s top touring exhibits.

Architecture fans flocked to Moshe Safdie’s curve-roofed building tucked into the Arkansas hills, and in 2015 the museum added to its architectural cred when it acquired Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House, originally built in New Jersey and then meticulously reconstructed on the site.

I’ve seen the museum evolve since it opened, visiting several times a year whenever I travel back to the Midwest to visit my family.

But my two visits this year have been the most memorable yet. Let me start with the most recent visit in August to check out the Momentary, Crystal Bridges’ new contemporary art space located on the outskirts of downtown Bentonville.

The Momentary, which opened in February, is an entirely separate museum that is housed in an old cheese factory, just a mile and a half from the original building. Like Crystal Bridges, admission is free, and the new contemporary art space continues to fuel Northwest Arkansas’ cultural renaissance.

Designed by the Chicago-based Calli Verkamp, an Arkansas native and graduate of the nearby University of Arkansas, the Momentary is a sight to see all by itself.

Most of the museum is housed in the redesigned factory, which opened in 1913 as a flour mill and closed in 2013 after decades of producing cheese.

The biggest new addition to the site is a 70-foot tower that has a glass facade etched with a repeating arrow pattern designed by Osage artist Addie Roanhorse. The arrows honor the land on which the museum was built and are a detail found throughout the space.

The tower includes several mezzanine levels for performance, visual and culinary arts, and at the top is a retro airport lounge-inspired bar with views of the city. This fall, the bar is open with reduced capacity, but we didn’t get to go because I had my two kids in tow. (The bar is open to guests 21 and over.)

If you’re visiting with kids or would prefer to stay on the ground level, there’s also the RØDE Bar and Onyx Coffee Lab, which have plenty of outdoor seating.

When we visited in late summer, museum staff members were installing "Nick Cave: Until," an immersive installation from Cave, a Missouri-born fabric sculptor and performance artist who was commissioned by MASS MoCA and Crystal Bridges to create this multi-room piece that takes up 24,000 square feet of the Momentary’s gallery space.

The exhibit will be open until Jan. 3, and although we didn’t get to see the highly praised work, we spent some time on the Momentary grounds, admiring the adaptive reuse of a warehouse whose windows were once boarded up and enjoying the outdoor art pieces, including "You Belong Here" by Tavares Strachan and Yayoi Kusama’s "Narcissus Garden."

Coronavirus-related restrictions have reduced some of the events scheduled to take place on the sweeping green space this year. The Momentary continues to host Beer, Bites and Bocce under the large tent on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November.

Although the Momentary is undoubtedly the biggest new addition to Bentonville since Crystal Bridges opened, the original museum continues to host exhibits that are worth the 10-hour drive to get there.

On display through Jan. 3 is "Ansel Adams in Our Time," an exhibit on tour from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston that juxtaposes the iconic photographer’s work alongside "nineteenth-century photographers and contemporary artists who both influenced, and were influenced by, the legendary American artist," according to the website.

(Admission to the main part of the museum is free, but the special exhibits, like this one, usually have a fee. The Adams exhibit costs $12, or free for museum members, seniors, veterans and youths under 18.)

Crystal Bridges is getting its first major update since 2011, so some of the major pieces have moved, including Louise Bourgeois’ "Maman," the 30-foot spider that has greeted guests at the entrance for the past few years.

Another piece of news for Crystal Bridges fans: After its second landmark "State of the Art" exhibit earlier this year, Walton acquired more than 75% of the works to add to the permanent collection, according to a docent on our most recent visit. Although "State of the Art" officially closed in July, some of the pieces are still on display through November, and you can take a virtual tour and watch video interviews on the website.

"State of the Art" is a continuation of the equity work that has been part of Crystal Bridges' progressive mission since it opened, but particularly in the past two years, since the museum rehung its entire collection to center artists of color.

That’s when curators started displaying works by biracial, Black, Asian, Latinx and indigenous artists throughout the galleries, not only in the modern and contemporary sections, with placards that challenged common narratives about art, artists and the role of art in society.

The educational text openly asked visitors to consider how art has been used as a tool of oppression and to learn about artists whose work had been overlooked by major art institutions, which have been undergoing their own racial reckoning in recent years.

Each time I visit, I leave with a deeper understanding of the current social justice movement. Sometimes, I leave with a deeper understanding of myself.

In January, before our world turned upside down, I flew to Northwest Arkansas to meet up with my mom and sister to mark the first anniversary of my father’s death. We convened in Bentonville to celebrate his memory and make some new memories as a family-of-four-minus-one.

Crystals Bridges was hosting its first "North Forest Lights," a nighttime outdoor exhibit that was open all fall and winter and is currently open for its second season.

Although it was barely above freezing and pouring rain on this January night, we braved the elements to walk through the woods outside Crystal Bridges to soak up the light-based pieces spread throughout the forest.

Each installation blended human-made elements (usually lights attached to trees or a sculpture) with nature (trees, a creek, the sky). Some of the pieces were responsive to our movement or our voices. Others flashed or gently pulsed with music, bringing the landscape to life, even in the dead of winter.

I can’t think of a colder or wetter night I’ve spent outside, huddled under umbrellas, contemplating life and this world and my place in it. The warmth of those lights and the reminder that spring always follows winter, no matter how dark or cold, was the healing my soul needed.

"North Forest Lights" is back for another round, through early April. It includes five installations that are all family-friendly and only open after sunset, Friday through Sunday, so hours vary depending on when you visit. It’s a ticketed exhibit that costs $22 for adults, $15 for members, $10 for youths ages 7 to 18 and free for kids 6 and under. (You can reserve timed tickets for the free and paid indoor and outdoor exhibits through crystalbridges.org. Masks and social distancing are required.)

In a year that has been filled with so many closures and cancellations, I’ve been grateful for socially distanced visits to art museums, which help me remember that people have been surviving and thriving and being shaped by hard times — and by art — for as long as we’ve been shaping and making and painting and crafting and creating.

After a year like this, I can only imagine the art that will come out of these times.