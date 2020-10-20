Weird Homes Tour has been offering weekly one-home virtual tours in addition to its multiple home tours by city, which are still virtual.

The upcoming schedule includes some favorites, including the Sand Dollar House on Lake Travis, that was recently listed for $2.2 million. It’s being shown on Tuesday.

You can find the full schedule at weirdhomestour.com/virtual-tours/ and most of them are on the Weird Homes Tour YouTube channel.

Here’s the schedule:

Sand Dollar House, 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Get tickets here.

Ultimate Hot Wheels Collection, 7 p.m. Thursday through YouTube. See some of the rarest Hot Wheels in this house.

"Twilight" Swan House, Oct. 29, through Atlas Obscura. See Bella Swan’s house from the "Twilight" movies.

The Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad, Noon, Oct. 29 on YouTube. A Disney-themed home with many of the iconic Disneyland structures represented.

Fantasyland Home, 7 p.m. Nov. 5 on YouTube. Enter Fantasyland at Disneyland in this home.

Luna Parc, noon Nov. 12 on YouTube. The home of artisan Ricky Boscarino is filled with his art.

Great Escape, noon Dec. 10 on YouTube. Every room is a came in this home.

Sweet Escape Mansion, noon on Dec. 16. This home has a different sweet treat theme in each room.

Wizards Way, noon on Jan. 7. Every room goes deep into wizardry.

"Star Wars" Themed House, noon on Jan. 28. Yes, this home looks like the set of "Star Wars."