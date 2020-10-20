Regina Estrada has a simple message, and it’s one she’s passionate about: "Eat tacos and vote."

The owner and manager of Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop, the beloved East Austin eatery with roots going back decades, says she tries to do something every election to help get out the vote. For the past eight years or so, Joe’s has given a free taco to anyone who shows their "I Voted" or "Yo Voté" sticker after casting their ballot. But because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, the restaurant’s dining room is closed, and they’re only doing takeout service. For the next week, a voting sticker will instead get you 10% off your bill.

"We wanted to do something that we felt comfortable with and that was aligned with the message we've been spreading," Estrada says.

Texas early voting started on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30. Election Day, of course, is Nov. 3. As Austinites show up in droves to vote in one of the most consequential elections in American history, Joe’s Bakery isn’t the only local food or entertainment business dipping its toes into the civic arena. The message is the same across the board, give or take a taco: Go vote, and we’ll give you a little something extra to go with that patriotic pride.

» MORE: Travis County early voting: Here’s where you can cast your ballot

Voter turnout is near to Estrada’s heart. She remembers her mother taking her to polling place growing up, and now she has her own daughters to teach about the democratic process. Latino voters historically have lower turnout rates than other demographic groups — though it’s been going up in recent years — and Estrada knows from experience that some in her community don’t feel motivated to exercise their right. She’s heard it from her employees, she’s heard it from her customers, she’s heard it from her East Austin neighbors: a sense that their votes don’t matter, especially as members of a minority group.

"That's not true. Your vote does count. Your vote does matter," she tells them.

So Estrada goes out of her way to gather tidbits of information about elections, anything that might perk someone’s interest and persuade them to vote. She says she even became a volunteer deputy registrar. Anything helps, she says, and that’s why Joe’s Bakery usually offers a tasty incentive for those red, white and blue stickers.

"I have found that as a pillar of the community, (meaning) the business itself, our customers relate more to what we say and really look to us to guide them," Estrada says. "If I can give them that information and help provide them with that knowledge. That's important. Knowledge is power."

Meanwhile at Home Slice Pizza, people can trade their voting sticker for a free slice at the windows of the restaurant’s two locations, on South Congress Avenue and North Loop Boulevard, through Nov. 3. Customers will have to surrender their sticker to redeem the offer, but they’ll find a window to stick it on, which Home Slice Pizza partner Jeff Mettler thinks makes a good selfie opportunity. They’ll also get a Home Slice sticker that says they voted, just to let the world know.

The idea to give away a free slice came from a staff member in June, says Mettler. It was one of a few ideas for how the stores could support social justice and community involvement. Home Slice has done voter registration drives before, Mettler adds, but this is their first perk for customers who vote.

"I think the biggest thing for us is to increase the percentage of people exercising their right to vote," he says. "Back in 2016, the numbers kind of speak for themselves."

There are incentives for Home Slice employees, too, worth a little more than a slice of pepperoni pie. Staff members will get three hours of pay after submitting proof that they voted, and the restaurant also is offering up to eight hours of paid time off for employees who volunteer in the electoral process somehow, such as by working the polls.

» MORE: 2020 Statesman Voters Guide

Another popular Austin brand is hoping to make voting a little easier for its people. JuiceLand plans to close all of its 33 shops in Texas early on Election Day, at 1:30 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

"It’s a gesture to let our staff and our customers know that it’s important to create time and space for things that matter," says JuiceLand founder Matt Shook. "A lot of people have trouble finding the time when it comes down to the wire."

The company’s never done something like this before, but Shook says it’s just a sign of the times. He thinks it’s easy for people to lose faith in the democratic process or feel disconnected from it.

"For different reasons, different people don’t think that voting matters," Shook says. "And even in that case, we encourage people to honor the legacies (of those who) fought for the right to vote for those who couldn’t."

Closing the stores early to encourage people to vote is Shook’s way of fertilizing the roots of voter engagement, as he puts it.

"I’ve had many employees tell me this year will be the first time they’ve voted," he says.

Those looking for a polling place might also see a few names they wouldn’t expect. "Vote Here" signs are typically thought of as the province of libraries, churches and rec centers, but a few Austin lifestyle and entertainment spots are official voting locations this year, too. Circus training center Sky Candy, Modo Yoga Studios and the Westlake location of P. Terry’s all are official Travis County vote centers for Election Day.

And so is Emo’s, the Riverside Drive music venue that’s been shut down for months like so many other clubs around town. A spokesperson for C3 Presents, which owns the club, told the American-Statesman that they looked for ways to "tangibly contribute to the voting process" while in-person shows are paused, beyond promoting it on social media and during virtual events.

"We reached out directly to Travis County officials and successfully applied to make Emo’s Austin a voting location so that we could offer the community a familiar and centrally located voting center," according to a statement provided by C3 Presents to the Statesman.

At Joe’s Bakery, Estrada wishes that the restaurant could give away the usual free tacos. They didn’t offer a deal during the primary elections earlier this year, since that came "right in the heaviness of COVID."

But Estrada is feeling motivated.

Just in the first couple days of early voting, she saw a line of people stretching several blocks down Seventh Street, all the way to the Sonic Drive-In. She thinks that people are passionate about this year's election, and she says they have a right to be. So, she’s happy to be able to reward that enthusiasm with a discount.

"It's something right now that we can do," she says. "Something is better than nothing, that's the way I figure it."