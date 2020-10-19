In 2020, the words "doing good together" can evoke a sense of powerlessness. "Doing good together" sounds like something from another time, an easier one, when staying well does not involve staying apart and when the word "together" doesn’t feel hard.

Resisting this feeling of powerlessness becomes a challenge of its own. It’s tempting to list the things beyond our control — COVID-19, emergencies caused by climate change, political turmoil — and throw up our hands. Add the national reckoning with white supremacy we’ve avoided for 400 years, and that powerlessness can drift toward despair.

Resisting this sense of powerlessness and recognizing and acting upon what is actually within our hands is the moral challenge of this painful and confusing time.

Here the Serenity Prayer, most commonly associated with the 12 Step recovery tradition, can be of great use. The Serenity Prayer is a type of sorting mechanism that helps us identify the things we cannot change and those we can. In the logic of the prayer, there are always actions to take.

However, there is also a danger here. The Serenity Prayer’s emphasis on acceptance can allow us to turn away from addressing difficult and entrenched issues. It’s easy to think, "This problem is too big for me. Better pray to accept it than get bogged down in something I cannot change."

If 2020 has taught us anything, however, being complacent is no longer an option. It’s time for things to change.

Social justice activists often rephrase the Serenity Prayer and transform it into a call of a different kind. They say, "God, grant me the courage to change the things I can no longer accept." This rephrasing generates a spirituality of action.

The words become a Courage Prayer, one that helps each of us do our part to heal the world, a prayer about the courage to change on the collective level. However, as we all know, acting on a collective level has become deeply complicated. In 2020, those of us who long to do good together face new and difficult challenges that sometimes make meaningful action seem impossible.

When I feel this way, I need to look beyond myself for inspiration and ideas. My best friend is a docent at the Blanton Museum of Art, but guided tours are on hold indefinitely (although the Blanton is open for scheduled visits). Instead, she’s been delivering diapers to families at their homes. It’s part of the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" initiative, a new partnership between the Welcome Table at St. James Episcopal Church, Hope Food Pantry, Good Apple and Cap Metro.

Like my friend, these organizations figured out how to change with the times. Interfaith Action of Central Texas’ Hands on Housing program, which makes repairs so seniors and disabled people can continue to live in their homes, is another example of doing good together, 2020 style. The spring events were canceled, and it took time to determine what kind of work could be done safely, but no one gave up. This week, Hands on Housing’s Raise the Roof 2020 got underway. Teams of people, socially distanced, sign up to help do repairs at people’s homes during a two-week period.

I, too, have felt this year’s call to change the things I can no longer accept. In my case, this comes in the form of deepening my commitment to faith-based anti-racist work. For several years, I’ve studied Christian theology with a focus on the intersection of faith, white supremacy, and social justice. My plan was to continue these studies at a seminary in New York this fall. When everything went remote, I set this plan aside.

During the summer, in an attempt to keep doing this work, I "attended" a virtual pilgrimage and a night of lamentation on Zoom, the latter hosted by Congregation Agudas Achim. Suddenly, my sense of community was transformed. Instead of feeling discouraged and dispirited by the world of 2020, I’m the opposite. The strange paradox of this year has been revealed: we can do good together, even when it seems like we’re alone.

This month, I started that graduate program remotely. Even though it’s not like previous classes, I feel connected. This sense of connection is the first step to finding this courage we all need — the courage to change the things we can.

Lize Burr is a writer and spiritual director who is pursuing a masters in spiritual Theology at Union Theological Seminary. Doing Good Together is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.