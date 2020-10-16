National park enthusiasts often face a dilemma when it comes to visiting the Grand Canyon — North Rim or South Rim?

After visiting both in September, I could understand this dilemma. The South Rim is easier to access and affords stunning views and numerous visitor opportunities. The North Rim, on the other hand, is farther removed.

That said, the three days we spent at the North Rim were among the highlights of my life’s travel adventures. From a mule trek along the canyon’s rim to a hike winding through the Ponderosa pines, it was a scene unlike anything I’ve ever, well, seen.

The best part, though, was our cabin, which afforded a direct view of the North Rim’s incredible oranges and browns. The Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim is the only lodging inside Grand Canyon National Park on the North Rim and the cabins were rustic yet comfortable and updated.

Once they got over the initial shock of not having TVs or WiFi access, our kids reveled in the opportunity to watch deer slurp water from an outside faucet, build campfire pits with fellow young visitors and drink in the panoramic sunsets.

The lodge closes for winter and will open for 2021 reservations on Jan. 15, 2021. Learn more about the lodge at grandcanyonforever.com. Get details on Grand Canyon National Park at nps.gov/grca/index.htm.