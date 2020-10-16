As fall set in and school went virtual, our family of five packed our car with gear, sanitizer, Pedialyte ice pops (great for avoiding dehydration in the mountains!) and even a travel potty and hit the road on a mission to explore new learning environments by road schooling from Texas to Colorado. Some places worked out flawlessly, with strong Wi-Fi and excellent coronavirus precautions. Others? Not so much. Our remote learning experience was infused with exotic animals, aliens, swimming holes, hot springs, bike riding and spellbinding geologic formations — but also with the occasional hot spot failure and pandemic challenges. Here are some images from the stops of our road school adventure.

All photos are by Casey Chapman Ross; follow more of her adventures on Instagram @caseychap.