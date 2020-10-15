Early voting started Tuesday in Texas and runs through Oct. 30. And Election Day, of course, is Nov. 3. If you’re not satisfied by taking home the pride of civic participation, several Austin-area businesses are offering freebies and discounts to folks who show proof that they cast their ballot.

Here are a few places you might want to flash that "I Voted" sticker. (As always, wear a mask, maintain social distance and practice coronavirus pandemic safety measures.) Check out each place’s website or call them for the latest details and exact terms of the deal. And come back here next week for our interviews with some of these local businesses about why they’re encouraging the vote.

» RELATED: 2020 voters guide from the American-Statesman

Did we miss something? Email features@statesman.com.

• Austin Bouldering Project: Get a half-price day pass, according to pollperks.com. (austinboulderingproject.com)

• Austin Eastciders: Wear your sticker and get a free pint of cider at the Barton Springs restaurant location through Oct. 16. (austineastciders.com)

• Austin Couch Potatoes: Show your voting sticker and get a free pillow. (austincouches.com)

• The Austin Winery: Get 20% off bottles to go with the online code VOTE during early voting and on Election Day. (www.theaustinwinery.com)

• Bakery Lorraine: Bring you voting sticker for a free macaron or coffee. (bakerylorraine.com)

• Bao’d Up: Get a housemade fortune cookie with every order starting Oct. 20, according to pollperks.com. (baodup.com)

• El Chilito: During early voting, they’re giving awat one free regular queso with purchase to anyone who has their sticker. (elchilito.com)

• Counter Culture: Show your sticker and get a free cup of Zhi tea, according to pollperks.com. (countercultureaustin.com)

• Dough Boys: Get 20% off through 10/30 with your sticker. (doughboysatx.com)

• East Austin Hotel: On Election Day, get a 10% discount on your order after voting, according to pollperks.com. (eastaustinhotel.com)

• Evo Cinemas: Get a free movie pass, which must be used that day and cannot be used for future screenings, according to pollperks.com. (evocinemas.com)

• Galaxy Cafe: Bring your sticker and get a free small chips and queso during early voting (dine-in only). (galaxycafeaustin.com)

• Home Slice Pizza: Exchange your voting sticker for a free slice of pizza at the window of both locations. (homeslicepizza.com)

• Joe’s Bakery: Through Oct. 30, bring in your sticker to get 10% off your ticket. (joesbakery.com)

• Launderette: Customers that show their sticker during lunch service on the next three Fridays get a free draft beer. (launderetteaustin.com)

• Lick Honest Ice Creams: Show your sticker for 20% off a small ice cream. (ilikelick.com)

• El Meson Tequileria: Show your sticker for a free margarita or ORF Brewing golden ale through Oct. 15. (elmesontequileria.com)

• Nate's Baked Goods & Coffee: Get a special voting-themed cookie on Election Day after you show your sticker. (natesbakedaustin.com)

• Paprika ATX: Get a free carnitas taco when you show your voting sticker. (instagram.com/paprikaatx)

• Pinthouse Pizza: Order a pint of beer during early voting and get $1 off with your sticker. (pinthousepizza.com)

• Seoulju: Show your sticker at the North Lamar location and get a free five-piece dumpling order through Oct. 18. (seouljuatx.com)

• Soup Peddler: Bring your voting sticker or a selfie with your blank mail-in ballot and get a free 8-ounce cup of soup. (souppeddler.com)

• Spread & Co.: Get 10% off any order, according to pollperks.com. (spreadandco.com)

• Vic & Al’s: Bring your sticker for a free coffee, tea or side. (vicandals.com)