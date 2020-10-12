How does $10 million sound right about now? Getting it could be as simple as supporting local artists.

Confession: The chances of life working out like that for you are slim — perhaps lottery odds on Weight Watchers — but they’re not zero, if you ask T.J. Dawe. He’s the co-writer and director of "Art Heist," a new interactive theater experience presented by Austin’s Paramount Theatre. The show runs Oct. 14-31, with pandemic safety measures built in.

"Art Heist" is based on the "true story of the world’s biggest caper." On March 18, 1990, two people disguised as police officers stole 13 works of art, valued at half a billion dollars, from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in the middle of the night. The art (including pieces by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Manet) has yet to be recovered, and the suspects have not been found. There’s a reward out from the museum — yes, $10 million, you would-be Bezos. Through the outdoor production of "Art Heist," audience members try to crack this unsolved mystery with some good old-fashioned drama.

After a sold-out premiere in September at Vancouver Fringe Festival, "Art Heist" will run simultaneously in Austin and at San Antonio’s Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The first two shows in the Austin run are already sold out.

Dawe co-wrote "Art Heist" with Ming Hudson, and he says it’s the brainchild of creator Justin Sudds. When live performances came to a screeching halt amid the spread of COVID-19, Sudds wanted to put together some kind of outdoor experience. He thought of it as a combination of escape rooms and scavenger hunts, and Dawe says that felt like a no-brainer for the new reality.

"We can still do this. What kind of show can we create that isn’t going to kill the cast or kill the audience?" Dawe remembers thinking. "Outdoors, safely socially distanced."

The seed for "Art Heist" came from "Last Seen," a true crime podcast produced by Boston public radio station WBUR about the Gardner Museum case. Dawe says the creative team had never done this kind of theater before but knew a heist story could be a good hook.

"True crime has a pretty big inherent audience, and unlike most true crime, this is not about a grisly crime at all," Dawe says. There’s none of the violence that might put people off the genre.

Plus: that $10 million. What better way to plunge an audience into your play, Dawe proposes, than the far-off idea of actually solving the crime?

Austin actors make up the Stateside run’s cast, whom Dawe directed over Zoom. "One of the things I really love about this show is it’s putting local performers to work," he says.

The whole point of "Art Heist" was to keep theater alive safely, so it’s designed with pandemic protocols built in. The audience starts outdoors. Individual shows leave from the State Theatre next door to the Paramount every 30 minutes, and the whole journey takes about an hour and a half. When you arrive at the theater, Dawe says, you or your pod find a designated chalk circle on the ground, keeping social distance in mind.

A cast member shows up to talk the audience through the backstory and let them know what their roles will be. The group then follows that cast member to five different locations nearby, where they meet and interrogate five different suspects for about 10 minutes each.

"If anything, the show goes too long, because the audience asks too many questions," Dawe says. No two performances are the same — the actors playing the suspects improvise their parts as they interact with the audience.

Everyone wears a mask except for the actor when they’re performing, and the closest audience member is 10 feet away from each suspect, Dawe says. Audio and visual clues are found by scanning QR codes.

The Vancouver-based director is no stranger to the Texas capital. He’s visited Austin a couple of times on different tours, including stops at the Paramount. Two Alamo Drafthouse T-shirts and a mouth that still waters at the thought of Torchy’s Tacos create fond feelings, too, for the city that’s hosting his new show.

Dawe gets excited talking about how "Art Heist" can help participants see their city in a new way as they follow the show’s path. And he thinks that the world is "thirsty" for something like this. During the pandemic, people have laid low in their homes with the same familiar faces (or none at all).

"What I imagine Austin audiences will find is just how refreshing it is to interact with new people about new things," he says.

Under quarantine, Dawe points out that people are still consuming art in massive amounts, whether through books or Netflix or what have you. The one thing those streaming binges can’t do is change because of how you react to them, he says. Dawe thinks that any kind of theater is interactive, to a point; even in a straight play, the performers feed off the energy of the viewer, waiting for laughs or other nonverbal feedback and proceeding accordingly.

"All of us miss that sensation of being a part of something," Dawe says.

The state of live theater seems dire these days. News came last week that Broadway would stay dark at least through May, and Austin’s playhouses are still trying to make it work with mostly virtual programming. Still, Dawe — whose credits include international touring shows, a play that was adapted into a Daniel Radcliffe movie and a multimedia stage collaboration with Richard Dreyfuss — feels encouraged.

"There have been plagues before. There was a plague in Shakespeare’s time. Theaters have been shut down before," Dawe says, adding that even though the world of stage and spotlight is down, it’s not out. He expects a spurt of creativity to come out of artists trying to find their paths around the pandemic’s many obstacles.

"There’s all of these reasons why theater should be dead, and it keeps coming back like a cockroach," he says, "and I think it’s because people crave interactivity."

As theater endures, so does the mystery at the heart of "Art Heist." Without spoiling things, the end of the story isn’t wrapped in a neat bow, but Dawe hopes it encourages exploration. He’d like to see audiences leave with curiosity about the real-life unsolved case, and possibly use their own intelligence and deductive powers to keep digging. Maybe a theatergoer will notice a thread that’s eluded the FBI.

"Let the story continue," he says. "It doesn’t end here and now."

And remember, there’s a reward out there.