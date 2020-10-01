St. David’s Foundation has given $6.5 million to 116 local nonprofit organizations in the second and final phase of its COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

In June the first phase gave $3.5 million to 77 local nonprofit organizations.

In addition, St. David’s Foundation gave $22 million to 40 local nonprofits as part of its semi-annual regular grant making. It allowed the grant applicants to alter their requests because of the pandemic. Organizations could use their grants for administrative costs and emergency aid to clients, rather than just programming.

The money for all St. David’s Foundation grants comes from the earnings of St. David’s HealthCare that are then reinvested in the community through the foundation. These grants went to organizations in Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell and Hays counties.

For this round of COVID-19 Recovery Fund grants, St. David’s Foundation focused on behavioral health and emotional well-being (46 percent of grants), basic needs (25 percent), childcare (10 percent), and access to health care services (16 percent).

Of the organizations receiving these grants 59 percent are new to St. David’s Foundation funds, 46 percent are led by people of color, 57 percent tailor resources to communities of color and 18 percent are located in rural areas.

This time 40 percent went to large organizations, 32 percent to medium-size organizations and 28 percent to small organizations.

Some of the grants include providing personal protective equipment to Smithville Volunteer Fire Department; allowing the Alliance for African American Health in Central Texas to expand its A Better Me Wellness program; funding in-home care to seniors through Meals on Wheels Central Texas; implementing virtual mental health screening for Central Texas’ Latinx population through Migrant Clinicians Network; enabling National Alliance on Mental Illness Central Texas to hire a peer support specialist as well as fund virtual support groups, classes and workshops; and helping the YMCA of Austin to fund families’ access to preschool, day care and after school care.

Grant recipients are:

• ACTS Of Love Early Childhood Education Center

• Affordable Central Texas

• African American Youth Harvest Foundation

• Allgo

• Alliance for African American Health in Central Texas

• American YouthWorks

• Any Baby Can of Austin

• Art Spark Texas

• Ascension Catholic Church Bastrop Texas

• Austin Asian Community Health Initiative

• Austin Black Physicians Association

• Austin Child Guidance Center

• Austin City Lutherans

• AGE of Central Texas

• Austin Health Commons

• Austin Kids Can

• Austin Pathways

• Austin Public Education Foundation

• Austin Recovery

• Austin Tenants Council

• Austin Threads

• Austin Voices For Education And Youth

• Austin Youth Leadership & Counseling

• AVANCE-Austin

• Bastrop County

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas Inc.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area

• Camp Fire Central Texas

• Capital Area Parkinsons Society

• CASA of Central Texas (Court Appointed Special Advocates)

• Catholic Charities Of Central Texas

• Center for Survivors of Torture

• Central Texas Allied Health Institute

• Cerebral Palsy Awareness Transition Hope

• City of Smithville

• Coalition of Texans with Disabilities

• CommuniCare Health Centers

• Communication Service for the Deaf

• Community Health Centers of South Central Texas

• Con Mi Madre

• Connections Individual and Family Services

• Court Appointed Special Advocates of Travis County

• DJ Bling Foundation

• Dress for Success Austin

• Drive a Senior Northwest

• E4 Youth

• Excellence and Advancement Foundation

• Faith Preschool

• Florence’s Comfort House

• Forklift Danceworks

• Foundation Communities

• Friends ofthe Children – Austin

• Front Steps Inc.

• Girls Empowerment Network

• Giving Austin Labor Support

• God’s Way Christian Baptist Church Association

• Goodwill Industries of Central Texas

• Hand to Hold

• Health Alliance for Austin Musicians

• Helping Hand Home for Children

• HomeFront Fund – Get Shift Done

• Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers

• Institutio de Maria y Marta, Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary

• Jeremiah Program

• Keep Austin Fed

• Leander Educational Excellence Foundation

• Literacy Council of Williamson County

• Lone Star Circle of Care

• Mainspring Schools

• Manos de Cristo

• Marbridge Foundation

• Mariposa Family Learning Center

• Mary Lee Foundation

• Meals on Wheels Central Texas In-Home Care

• MELJ Center

• Migrant Clinicians Network

• Misma

• Mission Capital

• My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Scholars

• NAMI Central Texas (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

• Northwest Austin Universal Health Clinic

• Out Youth

• Partners In Parenting

• Partnerships for Children

• Pavilion Clubhouse of Round Rock

• People’s Community Clinic

• Project Normalization Open Door Preschool

• Project Transitions

• Prospera Housing Community Services

• Refugee & Immigrant Center For Education & Legal Services

• Sacred Heart Community Clinic

• Samaritan Center for Counseling and Pastoral Care

• Seedling Foundation

• Seek Institute

• The Settlement Home for Children

• SIMS Foundation

• Smithville Community Clinic

• Smithville Community Gardens

• Smithville Volunteer Fire Department

• Sustainable Food Center

• Texas Center for Local Food

• Texas Health Action

• Texas RioGrande Legal Aid

• The Arc of the Capital Area

• The Friends of The Library Smithville Texas

• The Georgetown Project

• The Other Ones Foundation

• The University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing

• Truth Be Told

• Urban Roots

• Via Hope

• Vivent Health

• YMCA of Austin

• Youth Rise Texas

• YWCA Greater Austin