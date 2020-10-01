Despite a continuing pandemic, statewide visitation to Texas state parks in August exceeded visitation during the same month in 2019, according to numbers provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

This August, 703,361 people visited Texas state parks, compared to 700,467 in August 2019. This July, 832,723 people visited Texas state parks, compared to 1,079,921 in July 2019.

Advance reservation numbers for Texas state parks in August and September this year also exceeded those in 2019.

"Currently, we are seeing campsites across the state starting to fill up for October and November. We recommend that anyone planning to take advantage of the cool weather at a Texas state park reserve their campsite ahead of time to ensure they can get the campsite of their choice," said Stephanie Salinas Garcia, TPWD spokeswoman. "Also, since parks are still operating at a limited capacity, friends and families planning to hit the trails for a day trip at a park should also reserve their passes in advance since parks fill up regularly."