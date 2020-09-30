An annual Thanksgiving tradition, the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot is going the way of all big, in-person traditions in 2020: to the internet.

That’s right, the 30th edition of the holiday run will take place virtually, according to a news release.

"We hope that this will be the one and only year for a virtual Trot, and we plan to make it unique and special; one for the memory books," ThunderCloud Subs co-owner and Turkey Trot run executive director Mike Haggerty said in a statement.

Details on the virtual component are light, but an F.A.Q. is "soon to follow," according to the ThunderCloud website. Runners (or walkers, or joggers, up to you) are encouraged to complete the trot in their own neighborhoods, but organizers also say they’ll have some course suggestions in the future. There are 1 mile and 5 mile options.

Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for kids; prices go up to $25 and $12 on Oct. 15. The fee will get you a Turkey Trot T-shirt or another swag option of your choosing. There will be a socially distanced packet pick-up, but shipping is also available for a charge.

And if you find yourself asking, "Why am I paying to run in my own neighborhood?" then you should know that, as always, the Turkey Trot benefits a good cause. According to organizers, all proceeds go toward Caritas of Austin.

Find more information and register at thundercloud.com.

