The Sheth Sangreal Foundation, which is led by Austin philanthropists Brian and Adria Sheth, will match donations to the All Together ATX fund up to $1 million.

All Together ATX was created by the Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic through local nonprofit organizations.

Since March, All Together ATX has raised more than $6 million and distributed $4 million throughout the community in two rounds of grants. A third and final round is planned for this winter.

"We feel the effects of COVID-19 most strongly on the local level, which is where we can have the greatest impact," said Brian Sheth in a press release. "We want to empower and deploy this funding to a wide range of community based, nonprofit organizations and those individuals and leaders, from all walks of life, that stand with our mission at Sangreal that, ’no one stands alone while protecting life.’"

Sheth is the co-founder of Vista Equity Partners.

"The road to recovery is a long one and in order to lift up our fellow neighbors who are still struggling with basic needs, we’re asking the Central Texas community to accept this challenge and give generously," said Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation in a press release.

To donate, go to AllTogetherATX.org.

"Our hope is that this extraordinary donation will inspire even more Central Texans to give to All Together ATX, " said David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin in a press release. "One-hundred percent of every dollar donated will support the safety and basic needs of our friends and neighbors."

The Sheth Sangreal Foundation has been giving matching grants throughout the pandemic. In August, it along with the Jefferies Group gave a $200,000 matching grant to both the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area and the Central Texas Food Bank.

In March, it also offered $500,000 matching grant to give Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area Club on the Go kits for the children they serve.