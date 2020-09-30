Even during a pandemic, Texas Performing Arts is bringing the Great White Way to Austin.

The arts organization this week announced that it will present "Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway," a three-part virtual concert series also being offered by other select nonprofit groups. The series locked in some huge stars, too: Patti LuPone on Oct. 24, Laura Benanti on Nov. 14 and Vanessa Williams on Dec. 5. All shows will stream at 7 p.m.

Expect showtunes and pop songs. LuPone, Benanti and Williams will perform remotely from the Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side, according to a news release. Viewers also will get to email in their questions for the singers, some of which will be answered during the broadcast.

Fans can purchase either single tickets or subscription packages for the series. Packages, $75 per household, let you watch all three concerts. Single tickets cost $30 per household for individual dates. Ticket-holders will be able to watch the concerts on demand for 72 hours, and "sales will support Texas Performing Arts’ reopening and recovery efforts," according to the release.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to texasperformingarts.org.

