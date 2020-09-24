Doctors are urging you to get your flu shot this year. In fact, last month, Dr. Alan Rashid, pediatric department chair at St. David’s Children’s Hospital in Austin, told the Statesman: "This could probably be your most important flu shot ever."

Doctors want to keep you out of the emergency room and hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic; as well, they worry about you getting the flu before or after getting the coronavirus, making it more difficult to recover from both.

You can find the right flu shot for the right person (because age does make a difference), at your doctor’s office.

You also can find flu shots at your local pharmacy as well.

Most insurance companies will cover the flu shot for free, but if you need lower-cost flu shots, St. David’s Care Now Urgent Care centers are offering them for $20 for people who do not have insurance. Care Now locations can be found from Buda to Cedar Park and Round Rock. Find them at carenow.com.

If you’re looking for a drive-through location, Austin Diagnostic Clinic has one set up at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center (facing the MoPac Boulevard service road). The shots are for adults only and available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through October on a first come, first served basis. Patients should call 512-901-1111 in advance to register.

Baylor Scott & White Health will host its second drive-through event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at its hospital locations throughout Central Texas. Sign up at bswhealth.com/specialties/primary-care/Pages/flu-vaccinations.aspx.

Wherever you go, wear your mask (even if you’re in your car at a drive-thru event) and use hand sanitizer. Go another time if you are feeling unwell.