Now that temperatures are cooling down, you might want to check out a new piece of outdoor art in downtown Austin. The Contemporary Austin’s Jones Center has installed Deborah Roberts’ "Little man, little man" on its exterior wall, the museum announced last week.

The large-scale work went up on Sept. 15 and will be around to view until further notice. According to the museum, the work is both Roberts’ and the Contemporary Austin’s first outdoor mural. It’s also part of Roberts’ solo exhibition, "I’m," which is set to open Jan. 23.

The mural features "collaged images of a young Black boy in various gestures of action, printed onto weather-resistant vinyl and installed on the Jones Center’s facade" along Seventh Street, the description reads. The title comes from James Baldwin’s 1976 children’s book "Little Man, Little Man."

» RELATED: The Vortex takes Austin on a socially distanced ‘Odyssey’

» RELATED: SXSW announces 2021 online plans, while still working on physical event

"I wanted these collage works to demonstrate the emotional, celebratory energy of this young child as he tries to make his way into adulthood without being targeted or criminalized," Roberts said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at the Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria location, the museum’s Art and Design Film Series is set to return for the fall.

Scheduled to screen, according to a news release: "The New Bauhaus," about Hungarian artist László Moholy-Nagy (Oct. 3), and "The Architecture of Infinity," about the "spiritual life" of architecture, the fine arts and nature (Oct. 9). Films start at 7:30 p.m.

There will be both in-person and at-home screenings for the films. Limited capacity, socially distant showings will be held at the Laguna Gloria amphitheater. Masks will be required, and visitors should bring a blanket or camp chair. Tickets are available for individuals or for group of up to four people seated together. On-demand screenings for home viewers also will be available.

The series is free for museum members and $10 for the general public. For more information, go to thecontemporaryaustin.org/visit.