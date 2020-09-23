With the news that I Luv Video has closed, one might wonder: What about its neighbor, ColdTowne Theater? With the sale of the property both businesses sit on, the comedy-centric venue will soon be without a physical home, too — but it’s definitely not calling it quits.

Dave Buckman, executive producer for the theater, confirmed to the American-Statesman on Tuesday that ColdTowne is moving out of its longtime Airport Boulevard space but does not yet have a new building lined up. The theater’s owners have known for a while that they would need to leave and have been looking around for possible sites, Buckman said. They had a new lease lined up in February that would have included a bar, but that fell through amid the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

For now, ColdTowne is focusing on scouting out a new "forever home" as it continues to offer online programming, Buckman said, including ColdTowneTV shows on Twitch and YouTube; podcasts through ColdTowne Radio; comedy classes; and corporate trainings. Go to coldtownetheater.com for more information.

Tauri Laws Philips also is joining Buckman, Rachel Madorsky and Justin York as a co-owner of the theater, according to an emailed statement.

