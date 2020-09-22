It’s been called the Mushroom House, the Nautilus House and the Sand Dollar House. Some have described it as being otherworldly.

Now the Lakeway house that was featured on the Austin Weird Homes Tour earlier this month is on the market for $2.2 million.

"It just seemed like the right time to move onto the next chapter and allow some other lucky individual to have an opportunity to call the Sand Dollar House home," said owner Liz Bradford.

She had dreamed about owning this home since she was a college student at the University of Texas and saw the house from a boat on Lake Travis.

The three bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2,240-square-foot home at 819 Mariner is being listed by Todd Grossman and Michelle Jones, of Grossman & Jones Group at Compass. You can see it at 819mariner.com.

The Sand Dollar House was designed in 1979 by John Covert Watson, who had studied architecture under Frank Lloyd Wright. It was built for artist Eugenia Hunt as a second home but has had many owners since then. Bradford and her family owned it since January 2018.

The home is made out of gunite, which swimming pools are made from, and steel. Most of the walls are curved. The rooms feature large windows, which have all been replaced by Bradford, and decks overlooking the lake. The property also features a pathway down to the lake and water access.

The living areas are on the first floor and the bedrooms are on the floor below, whch is access by a spiral staircase with teardrop-shaped skylights that give it the sand dollar look.

"I feel like it’s a privilege to live here," Bradford says. "This house is very special."