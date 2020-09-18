Ballet Austin has been offering its dance classes virtually since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sunday, it’s offering a day of virtual dances classes for free.
Classes begin at the start of every hour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each class is 45 minutes long. Ballet Austin is offering fun activities in between each class as well.
In a typical year, Ballet Austin would offer the free Come Dance in-person. Come Dance virtually will continue to be free, but Ballet Austin will be taking donations to help the ballet company and school through the challenge of COVID-19.
Sign up in advance to be entered to win prizes and get the links emailed in advance: balletaustin.org/dance-fitness/come-dance.
Sunday’s schedule will be:
1 p.m. – Intro to Ballet taught by Alexa Capareda
2 p.m. – Jazz Funk taught by Lauren Parra
3 p.m. – Bollywood Dance taught by Rohit Ramachandran
4 p.m. – Hip Hop taught by Dereke Thompson
5 p.m. – Videodance Britney Spears’ CIRCUS taught by Jenny Alperin