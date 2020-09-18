Austin Tinkering School announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing its location at 112 Airport Blvd.

The school, which encouraged hands-on problem-solving activities, has been offering online classes since the pandemic still has a virtual Thanksgiving workshop listed on its website.

It continues to offer kits that can be picked up to encourage tinkering at home. On Saturday, it will offer a garage sale from 1-4 p.m. to pick up kits, T-shirts and more. The $15-$30 Kits include DIY ornaments, DIY board games, marshmallow shooters, Tinkering challenges, and Rube Goldberg machine kits.

Find out more at austintinkeringschool.com.