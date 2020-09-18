In years past, the annual Halloween concert for children was one of the highlights of the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s year. Kids would flock to the Long Center wearing costumes and listening to some lightly scary music.

This year, families still can wear their costumes and enjoy the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s spooky concert, but they’ll need to do it from their homes.

On Halloween, families can tune in at 3 p.m. and watch "Spooktacular." The concert will be narrated by local storyteller Bernadette Nason and conducted by Austin Symphony’s Peter Bay. It’s ideal for children ages 2 to 10.

This year the theme is "Fantasy and Fable: A Fantastic Fabulous Mix of Sorcery, Enchantment, and Magic" and will feature the John Williams’ music from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" and Sergei Prokofiev’s "Peter and the Wolf."

Tickets to access the program are $20 a family. Go to AustinSymphony.org to sign up.