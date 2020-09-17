One of Austin’s most popular holiday traditions will be returning in 2020 — but it may look a little different.

The Trail of Lights Foundation and the City of Austin announced Thursday that the 56th annual Austin Trail of Lights will be held in 2020 as a drive-thru only event.

"What is old is becoming new again and, on behalf of the Foundation, I would like to thank the City Council and city staff members for their continued trust in allowing us to be the steward for this beloved Austin tradition," said James Russell, executive director of the Trail of Lights Foundation, in a statement.

Traditionally, the Trail of Lights has been one of the city’s largest events, drawing more than 400,000 people annual to Zilker Park to celebrate the holidays with festive light displays, live music, and local food and beverages. More details regarding this year’s schedule, pricing and programs will be available in mid-October, Russell said. Find details at austintrailoflights.org.