Get your sleighs, carriages or cars ready — a new drive-thru holiday event is coming to town.

The Circuit of the Americas this afternoon announced plans for Peppermint Parkway, a new one-mile driving attraction that will "immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights synchronized to joyful holiday classics," according to a press release. It will be held on select nights from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27.

"We’re determined to keep the magic of the holidays alive. Friends and family can throw on their comfy pajamas, pile in the car, and experience our vibrant holiday event to create memories that will last a lifetime," said COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein in a statement.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, guests will remain in their cars for the entirety of the event, which will include dancing elves and other entertainers strolling through scenes ranging from a gingerbread alley to an enchanted forest; a 60-foot spiral light tree; giant light sculptures of holiday icons; and a finale featuring Santa himself. Hot cocoa and holiday treats will be available from drive-up concessions.

Peppermint Parkway will operate from 6-10 p.m. on weeknights and 6-11 p.m. on weekends and the week of Christmas. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1; sign up for an email reminder now at thecircuit.com/Peppermint and receive 10% off your purchase.

This is not the first holiday-themed event for COTA, which in previous years had hosted a sprawling, family-friendly Winter Wonderland featuring a walking light trail, a petting zoo, Santa’s workshop, a human snow globe and holiday movies on the lawn.