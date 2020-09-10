The YMCA of Austin is holding an open house at its locations on Saturday and Sunday but in a socially distanced kind of way.

The free events will require face coverings and temperature checks, as well as implementing physical distancing and reduced capacity.

You have to register in advance at austinymca.org/event/open-house-special-offers-nonmembers.

Bastrop YMCA, 600 Charles Blvd. 512-321-9622: 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Events will include demo classes, personal training consultations, pickleball lessons and gymnastic demos, all inside the outdoor fitness studio at Bob Bryant Park.

East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., 512-933-9622: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Events include swimming, open gym and group exercise classes.

Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, 512-523-0099: 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Events include family time with crafts, games and stories, swimming, kickball for all, open fitness center.

North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane, 512-973-9622: 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Events include swimming and open fiteness center.

Northwest Family YMCA, 5807 McNeil Drive, 512-335-9622: 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Events include crafts for kids, gymnastics demos, basketball clinics, group exercises.

Springs Family YMCA, 27216 RM 12 South, 512-894-3309: 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Events include swimming, gymnastics and basketball.

Southwest Family YMCA, 6219 Oakclaire Drive, 512-891-9622: 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Events include international dance party, swimming, games,

The Y at Camp Moody, 1220 Old San Antonio Road, 512-523-9640: 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Events include swimming, guided hikes, archery and open fitness center.

TownLake YMCA, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez St., 512-542-9622: 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Events include family fitness hours, family dance event, swimming.