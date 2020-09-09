Travis County Parks announced Wednesday that Hamilton Pool Preserve is reopening, with reservations now available for dates in September. At this time, swimming is not allowed.

Reservations are required for all visitors, and reservation availability will be reduced to prevent crowding. Visitors may hike to the pool and the waterfall, but the trail to the Pedernales River will be closed. Educational programs and guided hikes are not permitted.

Travis County Parks urged visitors to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to follow local orders issued by governmental entities. Visitors should use face coverings, practice social distancing and bring their own hand sanitizer, the parks department said.

The park was closed Wednesday due to flash flooding but expected to reopen on Thursday. Learn more and make reservations at parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/hamilton-pool-preserve.