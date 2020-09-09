The next P. Terry’s Burger Stand Giving Back Day is Saturday. All the profits from the 19 P. Terry’s locations will go to Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, also known as HAAM.

HAAM has provided 6,000 musicians more than $90 million worth of health care since it began in 2005. That health care includes dental work, doctor visits, medications, counseling, eye exams, hearing screenings out-patient procedures and visits to specialists.

"Now, more than ever, local musicians are hurting and need our support," said Reenie Collins, CEO of HAAM. "Amazingly, P. Terry’s is stepping up to help us in a major way, and we thank them. Please, everyone, go eat a burger on Saturday!"

On Saturday, people can stop by a drive-thru for contactless service at these participating Central Texas locations:

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 515 Congress Ave., Suite 130

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 3303 N. Lamar Blvd.

9 a.m. to midnight 404 S. Lamar Blvd.

9 a.m. to midnight 204 W. Ben White Blvd.

9 a.m. to midnight 8515 Burnet Road

9 a.m. to midnight 5701 N. Interstate 35

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1421 S. Interstate 35 (Georgetown)

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 5900 N. Lamar Blvd,

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 13770 N. U.S. 183

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 3311 RM 620 S.

8 a.m. to midnight 517 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 12301 N. MoPac Expressway

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 4228 W. William Cannon Drive

9 a.m. to midnight 1800 E. Oltorf St.

9 a.m. to midnight 12018 Research Boulevard

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 515 Springtown Way (San Marcos)

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 12901 N Interstate 35 (Tech Ridge)

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1551 Texas 71

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 701 S. Capital of Texas, Building H

P. Terry’s has raised more than $1,055,000 for local nonprofit organizations since it began with one location in 2005.

The event will kick off quite the week of giving back to HAAM. HAAM Day is Tuesday, Sept. 15. The annual tradition will offer virtual music concerts this year with the goal of raising $600,000 for health care for Austin musicians. You can RSVP for HAAM Day at on HAAM’s Facebook page.

The next P. Terry’s Giving Back Day is Dec. 12 for Statesman Season for Caring program.