After being closed since March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bullock Texas State History Museum is reopening Saturday with limited attendance.

"To meet our educational mission, the Bullock Museum is excited to welcome the public onsite to the museum once more," said Bullock Museum Director Margaret Koch. "With more than 16,000 years of Texas history on view, we are committed to providing a low-risk learning environment for the community, teachers and families."

The museum will have safety protocols in place including timed entry, limiting the number of visitors allowed in each hour, requiring guests ages 10 and older to wear masks, and encouraging social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the museum, and the public spaces and high touched areas will be cleaned frequently throughout the day as well as the full building will be disinfected each evening.

Displays that had touch screens have been disabled. Physical barriers have been put in place between staff and guests, and all staff wear masks and gloves and do daily health checks.

The museum’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Guests are encouraged to buy their tickets online to reserve their time spot.

The museum reopened its IMAX theater on Sept. 3 with limited screenings of "Tenet."

When guests return, they will see a special exhibit "This Light Of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement," a photography exhibit of segregation, Jim Crow Laws and disenfranchisement.

The museum will continue its virtual offerings during this time as well.

Find more at thestoryoftexas.com.