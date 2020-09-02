Texas Book Festival — going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic — on Wednesday announced the authors set for its annual gala.

Novelist and memoirist Nick Hornby ("High Fidelity"), National Medal of Arts recipient Julia Alvarez ("How the García Girls Lost Their Accents") and Pulitzer Prize-winner and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey ("Native Guard") will be featured at the gala. Comedian Michael Ian Black, previously announced for the festival lineup, will emcee the online event.

Each ticket and sponsorship for the gala grants access to the virtual program and to ticketed headliner sessions during the festival, according to a news release. The gala also will include a virtual silent auction. Proceeds from the gala support the Texas Book Festival (celebrating 25 years in 2020) and the Texas Teen Book Festival.

Gala tickets start at $600 for a single ticket. Go to texasbookfestival.org/gala for more information.

If you’re not a gala person, you can just tune into the festival, which is free and open to the public, from Oct. 31-Nov. 15.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

A golden age: When concert poster art explained Austin music

Struggling to stay afloat, Donn’s Depot launches subscription fund

I Luv Video, one of Austin’s last video rental stores, closes permanently