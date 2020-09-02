AGE of Central Texas has continued to offer its caregivers conferences on its pre-pandemic schedule even though now the conferences are happening virtually.

This month it’s offering the Williamson County Caregivers Conference Sept. 15-17, but we’ll let you in on a little secret: You don’t have to live in Williamson County to attend. You could be anywhere in the world, because it’s all virtual.

This year’s conference features clinical psychologist and family therapist Barry J. Jacobs talking about "Promoting Positive Caregiving — Even During Tough Times," 10 a.m. Sept. 15.

Michael Gill of Texas Senior Living Locators will offer "Senior Housing during COVID-19 — An Update," 10 a.m. Sept. 16, and the Austin Public Library’s Badgerdog writer program’s Rob Colgate is offering "Social and Emotional Awareness through Writing," 10 a.m. Sept. 17.

The conference is free, but you have to preregister, TinyURL.com/WilcoConf2020.

You also can find more information at AGEofCentralTX.org or 512-451-4611.