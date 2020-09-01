Do you want to name the new Zilker train? The Austin Parks Foundation is holding a contest for folks to submit their name suggestions.

Go to austinparks.org/zilker-train/ to send in your ideas by Sept. 21. The foundation will take all the suggestions entered. Then the public can vote on the top suggestions beginning on Sept. 30.

The train formerly known as the Zilker train began operating in 1961 as the Zilker Eagle and ran for more than 30 years. In 1997, it launched again as the Zilker Zephyr after a similar naming contest.

After the tracks were damaged by heavy rains, the Zilker Zephyr stopped running in May 2019. A dispute between the operator and the City of Austin followed and the city has now named the Austin Parks Foundation the new operator.

The Austin Parks Foundation has raised $55,000 to repair the tracks and hopes to raise a total of $525,000 to get the train running again.

The new train will be ADA accessible, electric and have shade and be run by the foundation.